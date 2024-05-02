Picking Azerbaijan's Shusha as ECO tourist capital to enhance regional cowork - SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The election of Turkish Erzurum, and Azerbaijani Shusha cities as tourism capitals of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) for 2025-2026 will further enhance regional cowork in the field of tourism, Secretary-General of the organization Khusrav Noziri told reporters on the sidelines of the 1st ECO Tour Operators Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"In light of our cooperation in the field of tourism, I would like to mention the new initiative of the ECO, which consists of the annual proclamation of the organization's tourism capitals. This year this title is held by Shakhrisabz city in Uzbekistan, but in subsequent years (in 2025 and 2026, respectively) the Turkish Erzurum and Azerbaijani Shusha will receive the official status of the tourism capital of the ECO region.

I believe that the events dedicated to the proclamation of Erzurum and Shusha as tourism capitals for 2025 and 2026 will contribute to the further development of regional cooperation in the field of tourism,” he emphasized.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) was founded in 1985 by Iran, Pakistan, and Türkiye as an intergovernmental regional organization aimed at fostering economic, technical, and cultural cooperation among member states.

In 1992, the organization underwent further expansion with the accession of seven new members: Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel