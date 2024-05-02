Being ECO's tourism capital, Shusha to boost Karabakh's tourism potential - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Shusha as a tourism capital of the ECO will increase the tourism potential of Karabakh, responsible for the tourism program of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Hasan Tufan told Trend.

According to him, the ECO's goal in selecting Shusha as a tourist capital is to popularize this city in the member states.

"Several activities will take place after Shusha city transfers the status of 'tourist capital' from Erzurum in 2026. Shusha as a tourist capital of ECO will increase the tourism potential of Karabakh as a whole,” he emphasized.

In the meantime, Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey founded the Economic Cooperation Organization in 1985 as an intergovernmental regional organization to foster economic, technical, and cultural cooperation among member states.

The organization expanded further in 1992 with the entry of seven new members - Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel