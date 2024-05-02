Uzbekistan, EBRD sign agreement on privatization of Asakabank

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 2. Uzbekistan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) signed an agreement on the privatization of Asakabank, Trend reports.

According to the EBRD, pre-privatization support includes the transfer of know-how, technical assistance, and possible equity investment.

Earlier, Uzbekistan and the EBRD adopted a new partnership strategy in small and medium business, women's entrepreneurship, alternative energy, digital technologies, and others.

Meanwhile, the current loan portfolio of the EBRD projects in Uzbekistan has totaled 2.4 billion euros as of February 29. In particular, the EBRD's loan portfolio is calculated for the implementation of 85 projects.

The majority of the portfolio, 75 percent (1.8 billion euros), focuses on sustainable infrastructure. The remaining 18 percent (437 million euros) is directed toward financial institutions, while industry, commerce, and agribusiness account for 7 percent (182 million euros).