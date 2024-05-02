ADB hits peak of climate finance - bank advisor

TBILISI, Georgia, May 2. ADB has managed to reach the peak of climate finance, ADB Special Senior Advisor on Climate Change Warren Evans said during the panel discussion on “Financing Greener Value Chains in the CAREC (Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Program) region" at the annual meeting of ADB in Tbilisi, Trend reports.

“Since last year, a lot of funds have been directed to climate finance. We intend to keep it at this level for the coming years,” he said.

He noted that it is difficult to find the right projects for financing.

“There are so many new initiatives that have made a lot of progress within countries and within ADB. The problem is that most of the financing is not concessional. It is important to find ways to finance related projects.

We look at all projects from a climate perspective. We are doing analytical work to ensure that our projects include climate elements,” he said.

To note, the theme for the 57th Annual Meeting to be held from May 2 through May 5 is “Bridge to the Future”.

The opening session of the Board of Governors will take place on May 4. The opening session marks the official start of the annual meeting. It is a high-profile event attended by the guest of honor from the host country. Remarks will be made by ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa and the Minister of Finance of Georgia and Chair of the ADB Board of Governors, Lasha Khutsishvili.



The annual meeting is an opportunity for ADB Governors to consider development issues and challenges facing Asia and the Pacific. Several thousand participants, including finance ministers, central bank governors, senior government officials, members of the private sector, representatives of international organizations and civil society organizations, youth, academia, and the media, regularly join the meeting.

