Bakcell congratulated Ulviyya Fataliyeva, the champion chess player (PHOTO)

Bakcell CEO, Klaus Mueller, congratulated Ulviyya Fataliyeva, the first female European chess champion from Azerbaijan, on the occasion of her outstanding victory.

During the meeting at the Bakcell head office, Grandmaster Ulviyya Fataliyeva was presented with a golden Bakcell number, a one-year balance, and the latest smartphone model. Bakcell CEO stated that the victory of our chess player made all of Azerbaijan proud and wished Ulviyya Fataliyeva continuous success in her career.

Speaking about the new brand identity of Bakcell during the meeting, Klaus Mueller said that the 5 dynamic figures in the logo create a star that points the way to the future. This star connects people, places, and priceless moments, and today's victory of our champion chess player is one of those moments.