Harmony created between modern development, culture - President of the Malaysian Parliament Senate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Harmony is created between modern development and culture, President of the Malaysian Parliament Senate Datuk Mutang Tagal said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a panel discussion on "The role of legislation and best practices in the preservation of cultural heritage" within the framework of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.

The official mentioned that society plays a big role in preserving and protecting cultural heritage.

"The preservation of cultural heritage is an important issue that is our sacred duty. Cultural heritage is a symbol of our wealth.

Local communities are actively involved in this area. Malaysia gives priority to international cooperation in this area and cooperates with international organizations. Malaysia has historical cities. We also work closely with UNESCO. Malaysia has done important work to preserve cultural heritage," Tagal stressed.

To note, the second day of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is being held in Baku.

A total of 700 guests from around the globe are convening for the forum centered on the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity."

Among the diverse participants hailing from over 100 nations, ministerial figures and representatives from the cultural ministries of 60 countries, along with 28 international organizations, will be in attendance. The agenda includes 10 panel discussions and four plenary sessions.

This significant event, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is a collaborative effort with esteemed international bodies such as the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, ICESCO, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

