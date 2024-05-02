Over half of East-West international highway in Georgia avails open for traffic - official

TBILISI, Georgia, May 2. 64 percent, or 276 kilometers, of the East-West International Highway in Georgia has already been opened to automobile traffic, Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia, Irakli Karseladze said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the panel discussions on Enhancing Connectivity: European Connectivity (Renewable Energy and Digital Connectivity) and the Middle Corridor (Changing Euro-Asian Connectivity).

During his speech, Irakli Karseladze discussed significant road infrastructure projects in Georgia that are enhancing the country's potential in the Middle Corridor.

The Minister stated that work is currently underway on 66.1 km of the East-West International Highway, which will significantly increase the corridor's capacity.

Karseladze also discussed the construction of the new Rikoti road, a component of the East-West highway, of which road transport already uses 70%. They have opened the 36-kilometer main road and built 89 bridges.

The minister highlighted that the Asian Development Bank celebrated the successful completion of two important projects last week. The Asian Development Bank achieved a unique result by opening a 9-kilometer bypass road in Zestafoni and drilling a 9-kilometer long and 15-meter diameter tunnel connecting Kusheti village with Kobi village using a TBM (tunnel boring machine).

Meanwhile, "Bridge to the Future" is the theme of the 57th Annual Meeting, which will take place from May 2 to 5.

The Board of Governors will hold its first meeting on May 4. The opening ceremony will mark the official start of the annual meeting. Distinguished guests from the host country will attend this event. ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa and Lasha Khutsishvili, Georgia's Minister of Finance and Chairman of the ADB Board of Governors, will make statements.

To note, the annual meeting provides an opportunity for ADB governors to address development issues and challenges facing the Asia-Pacific region. Several thousand participants regularly join the meeting, including finance ministers, central bank governors, senior government officials, private sector representatives, representatives of international and civil society organizations, youth, academics, and the media.

