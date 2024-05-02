Parliaments have great responsibility for protecting cultural heritage - IPC entrant to Baku Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Parliaments have a great responsibility for protecting cultural heritage, Secretary General of the International Parliamentarians Congress (IPC) Sitara Ayaz said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during a panel discussion on "The role and best practices of the legislature in the protection of cultural heritage" within the framework of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.

According to her, due to wars, natural disasters, and other factors, the cultures of the world are facing threats.

“Cultural heritage cannot be protected by laws alone. For this, stakeholders, including government agencies, civil society organizations, and local communities, must fulfill the task assigned to them.

Azerbaijan has had a rich cultural heritage for centuries, and the country is doing important work to preserve it. At the same time, I thank Azerbaijan for creating such a platform,” the official added.

To note, the second day of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is being held in Baku.

A total of 700 guests from around the globe are convening for the forum centered on the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity."

Among the diverse participants hailing from over 100 nations, ministerial figures and representatives from the cultural ministries of 60 countries, along with 28 international organizations, will be in attendance. The agenda includes 10 panel discussions and four plenary sessions.

This significant event, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is a collaborative effort with esteemed international bodies such as the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, ICESCO, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

