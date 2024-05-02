Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan company ready to invest funds to acquire minority shares - director

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 2. Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Investment Company is ready to invest from $1 to $25 million to acquire minority shares, with the standard horizon of planning investments from 5 to 7 years, director of the company Nazim Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the III Tashkent International Investment Forum.

"We are also investing in different companies and cargo. In accordance with our investment policies that were just approved yesterday at the council meeting, we are reviewing the projects with a minimum IRR (internal rate of return) of 12 percent," he said.

Nazim Hajiyev noted that one of the company's missions is to develop partnerships, trade, complex supply chains, and the overall well-being of the investment climate.

"One of our goals includes attracting foreign investments in our countries, the production of high technologies, the development of the logistics infrastructure, as well as the creation of high-tech and highly effective jobs," the director emphasized.

He highlighted that the company is investing in existing low-volatility sectors as well as the growing sectors of the economy and is also reviewing investing in projects in digitalization, which will bring great benefits to the economies of both countries.

Meanwhile, the III Tashkent International Investment Forum is being held in Tashkent on May 2–3.

Almost 2,500 people from 84 countries are expected to participate. Among them are government representatives, heads of major companies, as well as high-ranking guests from international organizations such as the UN, EBRD, OPEC, and SCO.

The forum program includes more than 40 events, including breakout sessions, round tables, presentations, and meetings of intergovernmental commissions. A launching ceremony for a number of projects in Uzbekistan is also envisaged.