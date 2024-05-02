Post-pandemic tourism recovery in Azerbaijan likely to end this year - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. We anticipate achieving the tourism sector indicators of 2019 in Azerbaijan by 2024, signaling the completion of the tourism recovery process, Head of Administration of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, Kanan Gasimov, said on the sidelines of the First Forum of Tour Operators of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) taking place in Baku, Trend reports.

He emphasized that the primary objective in all scenarios is to boost the number of tourists.

"It is essential to hold diverse projects. Substantial efforts are being made to mitigate seasonality, a major challenge in Azerbaijani tourism, and to introduce new tourist offerings. The country boasts significant potential for medical tourism. Additionally, initiatives concerning event tourism development are underway in Azerbaijan. Furthermore, substantial measures are being taken to incentivize investment in tourism and establish mechanisms for subsidizing tourists, enhance flight connectivity from other cities, and ensure the accessibility of services," he added.

To note, the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) was founded in 1985 by Iran, Pakistan, and Türkiye as an intergovernmental regional organization aimed at fostering economic, technical, and cultural cooperation among member states.

In 1992, the organization underwent further expansion with the accession of seven new members: Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

