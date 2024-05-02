Uzbekistan and Oman review transport projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 2. Uzbekistan and Oman discuss the construction of the Trans-Afghan railroad and the promotion of the Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Oman transport corridor, Trend reports.

The matters were reviewed at a meeting between the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the Minister of Trade, Industry, and Investment Promotion of Oman, Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, who arrived to participate in the III Tashkent International Investment Forum.

Both sides discussed issues of expanding mutually beneficial cooperation, primarily in the trade, economic, and investment spheres.

The parties noted the great potential for the implementation of projects in the energy, transport, healthcare, tourism, geology, food, textile, and chemical sectors, including with the support of the Uzbek-Oman Investment Company.

At the end of the meeting, the officials reached an agreement on holding a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission and a joint business forum in the near future.

Meanwhile, the III Tashkent International Investment Forum is being held in Tashkent on May 2–3.

Almost 2,500 people from 84 countries are expected to participate. Among them are government representatives, heads of major companies, as well as high-ranking guests from international organizations such as the UN, EBRD, OPEC, and SCO.

The forum program includes more than 40 events, including breakout sessions, round tables, presentations, and meetings of intergovernmental commissions. A launching ceremony for a number of projects in Uzbekistan is also envisaged.