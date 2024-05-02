President of Uzbekistan receives Azerbaijani delegation (PHOTO)

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 2. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has received a delegation from Azerbaijan led by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov in Tashkent, Trend reports.

Both parties acknowledged that the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan has strengthened and advanced as a result of the leaders' strong political will and amicable relations between the two countries.



During the meeting, the two parties discussed initiatives aimed at achieving common economic objectives, as well as the joint contribution of economic cooperation between the two nations to these objectives.

According to Mikayil Jabbarov, the execution of this agreement will strengthen collaborative endeavors aimed at generating environmentally friendly energy and distributing it to Europe through the territory of Azerbaijan. Furthermore, it will promote energy system synchronization and effective implementation of sustainable energy resources.

To note, a memorandum was signed for cooperation in integrating the energy systems of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan in Tashkent.

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan reached $142 million from January through March 2024. The economies of both nations possess substantial potential for mutual trade indicators to escalate to $1 billion in the forthcoming years.

