New flight Dushanbe-Baku to be launched this year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. A new flight route from Dushanbe to Baku will be launched in 2024, the Director of the Dourgard Adventures Tajikistan travel company Gulrukhsor Nurova told Trend.

"A test flight has already taken place on the Dushanbe-Baku route. This year, the flight will become regular. This is a significant convenience for passengers, as now it's possible to fly directly to Baku.

Moreover, the visa-free regime between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan is an extra advantage. Citizens of both countries can stay in each other's territory for up to 90 days without the need for a visa," she emphasized.

To note, from January through March of the current year, Azerbaijan was visited by 36,154 tourists from Central Asian countries, which is 84 percent higher than the figure for the same period in 2023 (19,659 people).

Additionally, from 2017 through 2023, Azerbaijan was visited by a total of 545,730 people from Central Asian countries (from Kazakhstan - 225,124, Turkmenistan - 145,216, Uzbekistan - 135,941, Kyrgyzstan - 21,296, Tajikistan - 18,153).

