Kyrgyzstan uses just fraction of its hydroelectric potential - official

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 2. Kyrgyzstan utilizes only 13 percent of its hydroelectric potential, Akylbek Japarov, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, said, during the panel session at the III Tashkent International Investment Forum, Trend reports.

"Kyrgyzstan possesses a high potential for energy generation. Hydroelectric power produces almost all of the green energy in Kyrgyzstan. However, we have only tapped about 13 percent of our available potential," he said.

Japarov noted that the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has actively embarked on implementing infrastructure and energy projects.

The forum's energy panel session featured presentations of the Kambarata-1 HPP's construction project and details about the Chatkal HPP.

"Work is underway to implement energy projects such as building a cascade of HPPs on the Chatkal river as well as the Kazarman HPP cascade on the Naryn river. Our country requires foreign investments to develop the energy sector, which is a key sector of the economy, and we are ready for close cooperation in this area. We invite foreign companies to consider the possibility of participating in the construction of small and medium-sized HPPs and renewable energy sources in Kyrgyzstan," Japarov said.

The Kambarata-1 hydropower project is one of Central Asia's largest, according to Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Energy. It will be on the Naryn river. With a capacity of 1,860 MW and a reservoir volume of 5.4 billion cubic meters, the HPP is projected to generate 5.6 billion kWh per year.