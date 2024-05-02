Religious figures visit to Karabakh, Azerbaijan within World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, May 2. A visit by religious figures to Azerbaijan's Karabakh has kicked off within the framework of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, Trend reports.

The delegation first arrived at Fuzuli International Airport.

The guests will learn about the destruction in the Fuzuli district, which was once occupied by Armenia for almost 30 years, as well as the construction and restoration work carried out by the Azerbaijani state after the region's liberation from occupation.

After getting acquainted with Fuzuli, the guests will go to Shusha city.

To note, a total of 700 guests from around the globe are convening for the forum centered on the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity."

Among the diverse participants hailing from over 100 nations, ministerial figures and representatives from the cultural ministries of 60 countries, along with 28 international organizations, will be in attendance. The agenda includes 10 panel discussions and four plenary sessions.

This significant event, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is a collaborative effort with esteemed international bodies such as the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, ICESCO, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel