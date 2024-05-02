International travelers visit Jidir Duzu (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 2. The visit of a 30-member delegation of Norway's National Club of International Travelers Vagaclub to the city of Shusha has been completed, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports.

The travelers visited the fortress walls of Shusha city.

The travelers were informed about the history of the city and the construction of fortress walls.

Additionally, it was noted that the fortress, built by Karabakh Khan Panahali Khan, protected the city from external interference for a long time and was a symbol of impregnability.

Besides, the travelers were informed that during the occupation, the walls of the fortress were subjected to Armenian vandalism, and after the liberation of the city, repair and restoration works were carried out in the fortress.

The guests visited the Khurshidbanu Natavan's house in Shusha, the spring of Khan's daughter, the Ganja gate of Shusha fortress, and Jidir Duzu.

The travelers' visit to Shusha ended here. They left for the city of Aghdam.

To note, the visit of the delegation of foreign travelers to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation started today. During the trip, travelers will visit such cities as Fuzuli, Shusha, and Aghdam. The delegation of 30 members of the National Club of International Travelers of Norway, Vagaclub, is headed by Jorn Augestad. The delegation will visit Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur for 3 days, moving along the route Fuzuli-Shusha-Aghdam-Lachin-Jabrayil.

Meanwhile, nine visits of the main travel networks - ETIC, MTP, TCC, NomadMania, as well as Turkish Travel Club, British Piki Reels, and Swedish Club 100 - to Karabakh and East Zangezur have taken place in the past four years.

The visit to the world-famous Norwegian Vagaclub is considered to be the 10th visit of its kind.

During these 10 trips, more than 360 international travelers from 46 countries had the opportunity to get acquainted with the situation in the liberated territories. Through them, millions of people around the world received detailed information about the real situation in Karabakh.

