Tajikistan intends to fully switch to renewable energy sources by 2032 - deputy PM

TBILISI, Georgia, May 2. Tajikistan plans to fully switch to renewable energy sources by 2032, Governor for Tajikistan, ADB, and First Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan Hokim Kholiqzoda said during the "Financing Greener Value Chains in the CAREC Region" panel session at the 57th ADB Annual Meeting in Tbilisi, Trend reports.

"Natural climatic complexities pose challenges to action in Tajikistan."Political will is essential to addressing this issue. There is currently no active implementation of the Paris Agreement, but Tajikistan is making significant strides in this direction," he stated.

The minister highlighted Tajikistan's ambition to transition entirely to renewable energy sources by 2032.

"Tajikistan ranks sixth globally in renewable energy usage." Green initiatives are also prioritized. However, financial constraints hinder progress in this area. The Rogun Hydropower Plant construction encountered delays, and financial resource challenges emerged after 2014. Ultimately, the project's cost escalated to $6 billion," he remarked.

He acknowledged that CAREC's infrastructure, which dates back to the Soviet era, needs modernization.

CAREC comprises 11 countries and development partners collaborating to foster development through regional cooperation, aiming for accelerated growth and shared prosperity.

The CAREC 2030 strategy supports five operational clusters and three cross-cutting themes.

