Cultural revival filled with calls for peace - Azerbaijan's permanent representative to UNESCO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The cultural revival is filled with calls for peace, Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to UNESCO, Ambassador Elman Abdullayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a panel discussion on "Ensuring sustainable peace for the revival and preservation of culture in post-conflict periods" within the framework of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.

According to him, it is important to consolidate efforts to preserve cultural heritage.

Abdullayev emphasized that after wars, great damage is caused to cultural heritage.

"However, there is always hope. Cultural restoration is filled with calls for peace. We must constantly remember that intercultural dialogue is important for resolving conflicts. It's necessary to build bridges between cultures, discuss ways to preserve cultural heritage in the post-conflict period, and join efforts to find solutions. This is also an important factor in the preservation of world cultural heritage," he added.

To note, the second day of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is being held in Baku.

A total of 700 guests from around the globe are convening for the forum centered on the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity."

Among the diverse participants hailing from over 100 nations, ministerial figures and representatives from the cultural ministries of 60 countries, along with 28 international organizations, will be in attendance. The agenda includes 10 panel discussions and four plenary sessions.

This significant event, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is a collaborative effort with esteemed international bodies such as the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, ICESCO, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

