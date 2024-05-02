Buildings in Azerbaijan Fuzuli city resemble my home country's houses - Norwegian traveler

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, May 2. Buildings in the city of Fuzuli resemble houses in Norway, a member of Norway's national Club of International Travelers (Vagaclub), Anna Sofia Radish told Trend.

“There are contrasting destroyed and newly built buildings in the city, which are similar to houses in my country, Norway, and they are very beautiful,” the traveler stressed.

She also mentioned that she witnessed the rapid rehabilitation and reconstruction work in Fuzuli city.

"Everything is being completed quickly here." First, we familiarized ourselves with Fizuli International Airport. It is amazing to build such an airport in such a short period,” she added.

To note, a delegation of foreign travelers has begun their trip to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation.

As part of the trip, travelers will visit cities such as Fuzuli, Shusha, and Aghdam.

A delegation of 30 members of the National Club of International Travelers in Norway, Vagaclub, is headed by Jorn Augestad.

The delegation will visit Karabakh and East Zangezur for three days, moving along the Fuzuli-Shusha-Aghdam-Lachin-Jabrayil route.

Representatives of the largest international travel networks in the world—ETIC, MTP, TCC, NomadMania, as well as the Travelers Club of Türkiye and the club Piki Reels (UK), and the Swedish Club 100—have visited Karabakh and East Zangezur nine times in the last four years.

The visit to the world-famous Norwegian Vagaclub is considered the 10th of its kind.

In total, during these 10 trips, more than 360 international travelers from 46 countries had the opportunity to witness the situation in the liberated territories. Through them, millions of people around the world received detailed information about the real situation in Karabakh.

