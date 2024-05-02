Azerbaijan to continue exposing double standards of neocolonialism - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Azerbaijan will continue to expose double standards committed by neocolonialists, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said while receiving Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, and Leonid Kalashnikov, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration, and Relations with Compatriots, Trend reports.

The head of state noted that during Azerbaijan's four-year chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement and now during the "troika of chairmanship," the country came forward with many important initiatives focusing on important issues, particularly neocolonialism.

Moreover, President Ilham Aliyev stated that Azerbaijan organizes events, both within the country and abroad, on this topic and would continue to expose crimes and double standards committed by neocolonialists against other countries and peoples in the past and present.

