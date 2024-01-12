Azerbaijan discloses number of observers at upcoming presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The number of people who will observe the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan has already reached 20,000, the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at a roundtable meeting themed “Ensuring the voting rights of citizens”, Trend reports.

Panahov mentioned that, according to forecasts, the number of observers will exceed 50,000.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

The CEC on Dec. 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

A total of 17 candidates have been registered to run in the extraordinary presidential election. Azerbaijan has seven registered presidential candidates.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel