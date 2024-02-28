Myriad countries to join Diplomatic Forum in Türkiye's Antalya

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Antalya, Türkiye has concluded preparations for the III Diplomatic Forum, where regional, global, and theme problems will be debated on March 1-3, Trend reports.

Up to 4,000 people from over 100 nations, including around 20 heads of state and government, will attend the forum to be hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Öncü Keçeli, announced that the event on "Focus on Diplomacy in the Crisis Period" will be attended by foreign ministers from over 60 nations, as well as officials from 80 international and regional organizations.

Approximately 50 different workshops and panel discussions are planned, and President Erdogan is anticipated to hold many bilateral discussions with individual country officials on the sidelines of the summit.

Note that the 2023 Antalya Diplomatic Forum was postponed due to the aftermath of the devastating February earthquakes in Türkiye.

The forum in 2022, however, was attended by 17 heads of state, 80 foreign ministers, and representatives of nearly 40 international organizations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel