Politics Materials 29 February 2024 21:25 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, UN discuss cooperation on climate change issues (PHOTO)

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 29. Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, President of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) Mukhtar Babayev met with the Executive Director of the UN Environment Program Inger Andersen, the official COP29 page on wrote on its "X" page, Trend reports.

Ways of expanding collaboration on issues from reducing plastic pollution to scaling up climate finance were discussed at the meeting.

It was noted that Azerbaijan is interested in cooperation with the UN Environment Program through joint initiatives, both bilateral and multilateral.

