BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan and Turkish Baykar have signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of joint research, improvement and production, Trend reports, referring to the X post of Baykar.

It was highlighted that this agreement will be advantageous for both countries.

Baykar is a Turkish defense company specializing in UAVs, C4I, and artificial intelligence.

