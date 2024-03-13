President of Albania to participate in Global Baku Forum in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. President of Albania Bairam Begay will take part in the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports via Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC).

The Global Baku Forum, organized by NGIC will be held on March 14-16, 2024.

The event is projected to draw over 400 famous professionals, including previous and present international leaders, ministers, and Nobel Prize laureates.



The previous Global Baku Forum, held in March 2023, was attended by a number of countries and significant international organizations. That event was attended by four presidents, two prime ministers, six speakers and ministers, the leaders of five UN bodies, 25 former presidents, 21 former prime ministers, and deputy foreign ministers from 23 nations. Notably, the Forum was attended by 360 representatives from 61 nations.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel