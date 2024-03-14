Albanian president calls for joint contribution to rebuilding fractured world

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. A joint contribution must be made to rebuilding a fractured world, President of Albania Bajram Begaj said at the opening ceremony of the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"We are already facing a European crisis. Our security policies need to be unified. Albania is situated where several geopolitical interests converge. However, we live in a cooperative nation.

We are committed to regional security and ready to play our part. The world is experiencing fragmentation not only between states, but also within them. The time has come when we must move forward in dialogue and cooperation, promoting sustainable development and peace,” Begaj emphasized.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the XI Global Baku Forum is being held on March 14–16.

Approximately 400 world-famous people are attending the event, including previous and present international leaders, ministers, and Nobel Prize recipients.

