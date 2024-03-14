Global Baku Forum keeps going with panel sessions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Following the opening ceremony, the XI Global Baku Forum continues its work with panel sessions, Trend reports.

The first panel session on “Fixing the Fractured World” was moderated by Vice President of the Swiss Forum on International Affairs David Chikvaidze.

Delegates from several countries and prominent international organizations have gathered for the XI Global Baku Forum. The event is attended by about 350 people from 70 different nations.



The forum, which will run by March 16, will participate in global discussions about the outcomes of COP28 and the preparation for COP29. It will discuss causes endangering the evolving world order, including security concerns and peace possibilities, as well as initiatives to promote stability in a tumultuous global landscape and the consequences. Additionally, it will investigate solutions to handle impending issues, tackle critical conflicts and megathreats, and cover climate, food, and nuclear security concerns.

Moreover, discussions will encompass the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional viewpoints, relationships with the EU and neighboring states, youth policies, strategies for enhancing resilience against global challenges, and addressing issues of inequality, natural resource scarcity, and migration dynamics. Additionally, the forum will delve into the emergence of new security paradigms in the era of artificial intelligence, drones, and cyberweapons.

