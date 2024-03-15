UN GA hopes for Azerbaijani-Armenian peace treaty - President of UN General Assembly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The United Nations General Assembly wishes for the signing of a peace accord between Azerbaijan and Armenia within the rules and principles of international law, the 78th President of the UN General Assembly, Dennis Francis said during the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"The UN General Assembly commends the resumption of meetings between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister and the Munich meeting between them, followed by the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the two countries.

We believe and expect that additional steps will be taken to achieve and restore peace and security and to make progress," Francis added.

To note, the XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries as well as prestigious international organizations: more than 350 guests from over 70 countries.

The forum, which will last until March 16, will host global discussions on the results of COP28 and preparations for COP29, will consider factors that pose threats to the new world order, as well as issues of security and prospects for peace, building stability in a fractured world, its impact on the global world, will discuss ways to address the challenges facing humanity, will touch upon conflicts and mega-threats shaking the world, including climate, food and nuclear security.

At the same time, there will be discussions on the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union and its relations with its neighbors, youth policy, ways to build resilience to global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity and migration issues, artificial intelligence, and new security paradigms in the age of drones and cyberweapons.

