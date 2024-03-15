Georgia enjoys exemplary relations with Azerbaijan and Türkiye - Georgian FM (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Georgia has exemplary relations with Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili said, Trend reports.

He made a remark during a press conference following the 9th trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye in Baku.

"We discussed the processes taking place in the region and the world. It has been noted that we are ready to further intensify our cooperation. We have strategic, exemplary ties with Azerbaijan and Türkiye. We also discussed cooperation in the political, commercial, transportation, and energy spheres. We emphasized the importance of our joint efforts to further expand cooperation in these areas," the Georgian Foreign Minister added.

To note, the 9th trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia was held in Baku. At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest of trilateral cooperation, determined the venue of the next meeting, and adopted the Baku Declaration.

