Available funds distributed unequally among countries - former Belgian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The distribution of available funds is unequal among countries, said former Prime Minister of Belgium Yves Camille Désiré Leterme during a "Financing Our Survival: Climate Justice" panel session at the XI Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

"It's time for a shift in international institutions. When addressing climate justice, there needs to be greater emphasis on public awareness. Enhancing agriculture can be a significant contribution to combating climate change.

Time is increasingly against us. We must accelerate and take more decisive action. With a growing population, our expenditures also rise. However, amidst escalating conflicts, funds allocated for addressing climate change are diminishing.

People's actions regarding this matter are crucial as well. They should reduce their use of plastic. While it may appear insignificant, plastic exerts a profoundly adverse influence on climate change," Leterme added.

The XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries and prestigious international organizations, with more than 350 guests from more than 70 countries.

The forum, which will run by March 16, will participate in global discussions about the outcomes of COP28 and the preparation for COP29. It will discuss causes endangering the evolving world order, including security concerns and peace possibilities, as well as initiatives to promote stability in a tumultuous global landscape and the consequences. Additionally, it will investigate solutions to handle impending issues, tackle critical conflicts and megathreats, and cover climate, food, and nuclear security concerns.

Moreover, discussions will encompass the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional viewpoints, relationships with the EU and neighboring states, youth policies, strategies for enhancing resilience against global challenges, and addressing issues of inequality, natural resource scarcity, and migration dynamics. Additionally, the forum will delve into the emergence of new security paradigms in the era of artificial intelligence, drones, and cyberweapons.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel