Anti-terror operation was a triumph of indomitable spirit of Azerbaijani people - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. “The successful anti-terror operation carried out six months ago was not only a triumph of international law but also a triumph of the indomitable spirit of the Azerbaijani people,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Novruz holiday.

“We have once again shown that we will not deviate from our path. Despite any forces standing behind Armenia, we will achieve our goals, and we have achieved them,” the head of state pointed out.