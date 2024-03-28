EU starts to make excuses preceding Brussels conference with Armenian side

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. The EU started to make excuses preceding the EU-US-Armenia conference, which is scheduled for April 5 in Brussels, saying that this is an entirely economic matter, Trend reports.

Thus, EU spokesman for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano says that allegedly “there seems to be a misunderstanding” regarding what is being discussed at the meeting, which was convened in Brussels.

“It is not true that the meeting will be focused on 'security guarantees’. It will not address issues outside of the EU/US-Armenia bilateral agenda," he said, clarifying that neither the current normalization process nor peace negotiations nor relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan are the topic of the meeting.

The focus will be on the economic resilience of Armenia and our bilateral cooperation with this country. The high-level meeting the European Union is organizing with the US and Armenia has a strictly bilateral focus on our cooperation with Armenia. It was already announced on the margins of the European Political Community summit last October. The EU and the US share a commitment to support a stable, peaceful, secure, and prosperous future for Armenia and the region," Stano noted.

According to him, the meeting is a demonstration of this commitment and reflects ongoing transatlantic (meaning: EU + US) cooperation on all issues of common interest.

"It will be an opportunity to discuss our deepening cooperation with Armenia to strengthen its economic resilience, based on the bilateral Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership between the EU and Armenia and in the context of the recently launched work on a new EU-Armenia Partnership Agenda. A stable and more resilient Armenia means a more stable South Caucasus. Our efforts are not aimed against anyone and are in the interest of the whole region and its stability," he said.

How benevolent the EU seems in the face of these excuses for those who are not aware of what is really happening. But in reality, the process of militarization of the EU mission in Armenia is underway, and weapons are being supplied to this country, which cannot in any way contribute to the peace process.

No matter how much the EU tries to hide the true goals of the meeting in Brussels, it is obvious that this will actually lead to tension in the region.

Armenia has become an instrument for the implementation of the West’s geopolitical plans in the region and has long since joined this process with great enthusiasm. In this context, it is worth noting that the European Union civilian mission based in Armenia was actually supposed to be short-term. Their activities were limited to only two months. Over time, the number of participants in this mission increased. More than 200 people already work here. According to some reports, these are former intelligence officers and military personnel. The process of militarization for this mission is gradually beginning.

In this regard, it is possible that at a meeting on April 5 in Brussels between the head of the European Union Commission, the US Secretary of State, and the Prime Minister of Armenia, the militarization of this mission as well as a plan to provide support to Armenia (namely, guarantees of defense and security) will be discussed.

Here, Armenia is used only as a means at hand. At the same time, they want to turn an integrated region with very broad cooperation opportunities into a keg of gunpowder. The transfer of weapons by the West to Armenia under the guise of security and the arrival of various instructors and people in Yerevan to improve the Armed Forces of Armenia jeopardize the security of the region.