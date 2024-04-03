Azerbaijan's military unit hosts meeting with servicemen, civilian workers - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. The representatives of the Office for Women and Families of Servicemen of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense's Main Department for Personnel visited one of the military units and held a meeting with servicemen and civilian workers in accordance with the training plan for 2024, Trend reports via the ministry.

As part of the meeting, talks aimed at enlightening servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army, improving their moral-psychological training and promoting our national-spiritual values were held.

Servicemen and civilian workers were also provided with information about the activities carried out in the armies of advanced countries in the field of human rights and gender equality, as well as their questions were answered.

Meanwhile, important measures are taken in the Azerbaijan Army towards ensuring gender equality, and extensive enlightenment work is carried out among servicemen and civilian workers.

