EU strongly supports Azerbaijan in demining efforts - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Today, on the International Day of Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, the European Union is strongly supporting Azerbaijan in its demining efforts, said Peter Michalko, the Ambassador of the European Union to Azerbaijan on X, Trend reports.

"We highly appreciate the dedicated work of ANAMA and our cooperation with our implementing partners UNDP and UNICEF, as well as with international and Azerbaijani civil society.

We are proud that our support also led to the enhancement of capacities for the mine action, including the creation of the first female demining team, contributing to Azerbaijan's leading position in this area. We will continue our strong support, for the benefit of the people of Azerbaijan and for the peaceful, stable, and prosperous South Caucasus," the post reads.

To note, the United Nations General Assembly has declared April 4 "The International Day of Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action" to draw attention to the dangers of mines and unexploded ordnance.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel