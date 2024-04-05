Russia to assess Armenia's talks with EU and US once official statements appear

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Russia will be able to evaluate the outcome of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's talks with European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken only until Yerevan's official remarks on the topic surface, Russia's Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said during the briefing, Trend reports.

According to him, the Kremlin does not yet know the full agenda of the Brussels meeting.

"Let's wait for some statements from the Armenian side on what they mean by discussing the topic of transatlantic integration," Peskov emphasized.

To note, the US-EU-Armenia trilateral meeting is taking place in Brussels on April 5.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan are taking part in the meeting.

The European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell is also attending the meeting.

