Norwegian traveler witnesses intensive infrastructure revival in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, May 2. Intensive efforts are undertaken to restore infrastructure in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, member of Norway's national club of international travelers (Vagaclub) Michael Jorstad told Trend.

“I arrived in Azerbaijan for five days to visit its Karabakh region.

Sharing his impressions of what he saw in Karabakh, Jorstad noted with surprise that beautiful modern buildings were being built on one side of the road, and ruins were located on the opposite side.

According to him, this is something special, a bright contrast is visible.

“It's clear that during the Armenian occupation the region suffered enormous damage,” he added.

To note, the trip of a delegation of foreign travelers to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation has started.

As part of the trip, travelers will visit cities such as Fuzuli, Shusha and Aghdam.

A delegation of 30 members of the national club of international travelers of Norway - Vagaclub, is headed by Jorn Augestad.

The delegation will visit Karabakh and East Zangazur for three days, moving along the Fuzuli-Shusha-Aghdam-Lachin-Jabrayil route.

Representatives of the largest international travel networks in the world - ETIC, MTP, TCC, NomadMania, as well as the Travelers Club of Türkiye and the club Piki Reels (UK), and the Swedish Club100 - have visited Karabakh and East Zangazur nine times in the last four years.

This is the 10th visit of Vagaclub in a row.

In total, during these 10 trips, more than 360 international travelers from 46 countries had the opportunity to eyewitness the situation in the liberated territories. Through them, millions of people around the world received detailed information about the real situation in Karabakh.

