Investors keen to stake in projects in Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan - director

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 2. A huge amount of institutional investors are interested in financing and investing in the projects in Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, director of Uzbekistan's Reconstruction and Development Fund Shukhrat Vafaev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the III Tashkent International Investment Forum.

'We need to find a shared platform for collaboration and successful projects. The conditions and outcomes of the changes in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan enable us to attract large partners and propose projects. We can also broaden the scope and size of these projects beyond the present opportunities of our investment funds," he said.

Shukhrat Vafaev also added that these projects can bring benefits and good results to both sponsors and investors participating in financing.

The III Tashkent International Investment Forum is being held in Tashkent on May 2–3.

Almost 2,500 people from 84 countries are expected to participate. Among them are government representatives, heads of major companies, as well as high-ranking guests from international organizations such as the UN, EBRD, OPEC, and SCO.

The forum program includes more than 40 events, including breakout sessions, round tables, presentations, and meetings of intergovernmental commissions. A launching ceremony for a number of projects in Uzbekistan is also envisaged.