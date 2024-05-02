Cruise travel co-op with Caspian littoral countries under review - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Cooperation opportunities with Caspian littoral countries regarding cruise travels are being assessed, Head of Administration of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan Kanan Gasimov said during the 1st Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Tour Operators Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"Several proposals have been put forward, but addressing infrastructural and other related issues is essential for the proper organization of tours. Currently, efforts are underway in this regard," he emphasized.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) was founded in 1985 by Iran, Pakistan, and Türkiye as an intergovernmental regional organization aimed at fostering economic, technical, and cultural cooperation among member states.

In 1992, the organization underwent further expansion with the accession of seven new members: Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

