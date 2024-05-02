ECO countries stand target tourism markets of Azerbaijan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Member nations of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) are considered target tourism markets for Azerbaijan, Chief of Staff of the Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency Kanan Gasimov told reporters on the sidelines of the 1st ECO Tour Operators Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

“Increasing the number of tourists coming to the country from these markets is one of our main goals. In this regard, the participation of tourism companies in the processes takes on additional importance. We are trying to create such relations between member states,” he emphasized.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) was founded in 1985 by Iran, Pakistan, and Türkiye as an intergovernmental regional organization aimed at fostering economic, technical, and cultural cooperation among member states.

In 1992, the organization underwent further expansion with the accession of seven new members: Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel