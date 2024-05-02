Iran never intended to start war against Israel - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Iran never intended to go to war against Israel, said Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani in his letter addressed to the UN and the UN Security Council, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran also has no intention of starting a war against Israel in the future.

Iravani stated that Iran believes it has the right to respond to any action against its sovereignty, territorial integrity, security, and national interests under international law.

On April 13, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacked Israel with cruise and ballistic missiles. Iran called the attack a response to an Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. This is the first direct military confrontation between the two countries.

On the morning of April 14, Iran announced the end of the operation against Israel.

On April 19, the Iranian side reported that drones were spotted over Isfahan around 03:00 local time. After this, the air defense system activated and destroyed them in the sky.