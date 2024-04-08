Armenia announces providing Baku with new version of proposals for peace treaty (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Yerevan has sent a response to Baku’s proposals regarding a peace treaty, the Spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Ani Badalyan said, Trend reports.

According to her, the issue is about the 8th edition of proposals regarding the draft peace treaty.

Previously, Armenia sent Azerbaijan its version of the text of the peace treaty on January 4, 2024.

In February, Armenia received further proposals for a peace treaty from Azerbaijan.

Work on the text of the peace treaty is being carried out directly between Baku and Yerevan.

