Armenian armed forces shell Azerbaijani Army positions in Kalbajar district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. The Armenian armed forces have shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of Kalbajar region, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On April 9, at about 10:40 (GMT+4), the Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the direction of Istisu settlement using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Istisu settlement of Kalbajar region.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.