Azerbaijan compiles, verifies single voter list for 2024 (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The compilation and verification of the single voter list for 2024 have been completed, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) members examined the most recent version of the unified voter list and the storage requirements in front of media representatives today.

Following the requirements of Azerbaijan's Election Code, the compilation and verification of the unified voter list across the country begins in early January each year.

The voter lists are compiled by precinct and district election commissions and submitted to the CEC in the manner prescribed by law, primarily based on information about voters with active voting rights provided by the heads of relevant executive authorities and municipalities, as well as by the commanders of military units.

Once the necessary steps and work have been taken in this direction, voter lists are approved by lower-level election commissions and published through the state's automated information system. This process is generally completed by May 30. Since the beginning of the refinement of the voter list in the current year fell on the period before the extraordinary election of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024, the CEC has further intensified the processes, paying special attention to the refinement of the voter lists as one of the main priorities, which is important for more effective provision of the electoral rights of citizens, and has implemented consistent measures following the requirements of the legislation.

Thus, in the process of clarifying voter lists, several campaigning activities were conducted, and video and audio clips prepared by the CEC were regularly shown through TV and radio broadcasters, the official website of the Commission, online media portals, and social networking platforms and communicated to the public. Also for the first time within the framework of the joint project, the smart monitors located in the “ASAN xidmet” centers provided an opportunity to select a service on the voter list, which allowed voters to check their data and, in case of need for amendments, promptly contact the CEC right on the spot, as well as receive information about the point where they could vote.

Besides the above-mentioned targeted projects, a significant role in improving the efficiency of the work carried out and better preparation of the lists was played by the activity of voters in the refinement process, extensive use of information and communication technologies, and mass media. It should also be noted that the process of refining the lists, which involved more than 38,000 members of lower-level election commissions, was carried out in close cooperation with the relevant bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Justice, local executive structures, and municipal institutions.

