Central Election Commission reveals number of Azerbaijan's active voters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The number of voters in Azerbaijan has been disclosed, Trend reports via the Central Election Commission (CEC).

At the commission meeting today, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov reported that there are 6,326,764 million voters in the entire country.

Among them, 47.55 percent are men and 52.45 percent are women.

The unified voter list for 2024 has been finalized and updated. Today, members of the CEC familiarized themselves with the updated version of the unified voter list and the conditions of storage of the lists in the presence of media representatives.

In accordance with the requirements of the Election Code of Azerbaijan, the compilation and updating of the unified voter list throughout the country starts at the beginning of January each year. Voter lists are compiled by precinct and district election commissions and submitted to the CEC in accordance with the procedure established by law, primarily on the basis of information provided on voters with active voting rights by the heads of relevant executive authorities and municipalities and commanders of military units.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel