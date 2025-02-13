COP29 receives prestigious Cisco Sustainability Leader award

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Representatives of the COP29 IT Department have received the Cisco Sustainability Leader Award, recognizing their contributions to sustainable development and innovative technology solutions. Notably, COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company became the first organization in Azerbaijan to receive this prestigious award, Trend reports.

The award ceremony took place at Cisco Live in Amsterdam, a premier technology event hosted by Cisco, a global leader in networking and IT. The COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company was selected for its role in establishing the ICT infrastructure for the 29th UN Climate Change Conference (COP29). This award highlights successful projects that advance sustainability in the high-tech industry.

The award was received on behalf of COP29 by Javid Huseynov, director of the ICT department, along with Aykhan Satiji and Vusal Shahbazov. The event also featured discussions on COP29’s ICT project management and innovation, with the COP29 ICT team participating in a panel discussion titled “Building Network Infrastructure for Sustainability: Cisco and UN COP29” alongside Adele Trombetta, SVP and GM Customer Experience EMEA - Europe, Middle East, and Africa and Mary de Wysocki, SVP & Chief Sustainability Officer, Cisco’s Senior Vice Presidents for Customer Experience and Sustainability. Other recipients of the Cisco Sustainability Leader Award included T-Systems, SAP, STC, CORE42, Sykehuspartner, and Paris 2024.

Held from February 9 to 14, 2025, in Amsterdam, Cisco Live is one of the world’s leading technology events. This year, nearly 80 representatives from Azerbaijan’s public and private sectors are participating, including members of the COP29 IT Department.

As Cisco’s flagship annual event, Cisco Live brings together technology professionals, IT leaders, and engineers to explore the latest advancements. It also serves as a platform to showcase Azerbaijan’s achievements in hosting COP29 and building an internationally recognized ICT infrastructure in a short timeframe.

In addition to winning the Cisco Sustainability Leader Award, the COP29 IT team was also named as one of the six finalists for Cisco’s “Sustainability Changemaker” award. This recognition places them among globally renowned companies such as Adidas, Garanti BBVA, and Red Sea Global.

This recognition further strengthens Azerbaijan’s position as a leader in technology-driven sustainability and innovation solutions at a global stage.