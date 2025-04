BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28.​ I will visit Azerbaijan again soon, President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian said in a press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"I will visit Azerbaijan again in the very near future. Due to the explosion in Iran, I have to complete the trip in a short time. I will try to stay for a few days during my trip to Azerbaijan in the near future," he noted.