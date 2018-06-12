Baku Higher Oil School presents 360° Virtual Tour

12 June 2018 10:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS), which is well known for applying advanced methods of education and latest technologies, has implemented one more innovative project, namely

BHOS 360° Virtual Tour. The project presentation at the Higher School gathered the rector Elmar Gasimov, professors, teachers and other staff members.

Speaking at the presentation, Elmar Gasimov emphasized that BHOS campus, its infrastructure and facilities built according to the highest international standards should be available for visitors. This 360° panoramic video will serve as a virtual guide for all those who would like to go for an excursion to the campus, the rector said. In his words, the 360° Virtual Tour will be of special interest to Azerbaijani and foreign prospective students who are looking for a university to receive higher education.

Head of BHOS Public Relations Department Khayala Fatullayeva told about the work on the project design, its objectives and process of making panoramic video. She expressed confidence that the 360° Virtual Tour of the Higher School would play an important role in promotion and raising public awareness of BHOS, its activities and achievements both in the country and abroad.

Then editor of the Public Relations Department Sahib Kazimov made a presentation, which allowed the attendants to take a fascinating virtual excursion to the BHOS campus and the Khatai building. The participants also were acquainted with the tour’s structure and program menu.

The new project gives everyone an opportunity to see the Baku Higher Oil School, conditions created for study, accommodation and recreation activities at the campus, training laboratories with modern equipment, the library and the sports complex. BHOS is now just a click away at the link http://www.bhos.edu.az/tour/.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Admission of MBA students at Baku Higher Oil School continues
Society 11 June 10:50
BHOS, Mexican Institute of Petroleum mull co-op prospects (PHOTO)
Society 6 June 12:13
BHOS, HMC Co. Ltd. ink MoU (PHOTO)
Society 4 June 09:56
Baku Higher Oil School hosts first TEDxBHOS conference (PHOTO)
Society 1 June 10:16
Film “Last session” presented at Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO)
Society 31 May 16:16
Baku Higher Oil School students to work and do internship at Baker Hughes (PHOTO)
Society 25 May 11:37
BHOS student: Biggest dream comes true
Society 24 May 12:42
Book “Fundamentals of Civil Defense and Medical Aid” presented at BHOS
Society 23 May 11:58
SOCAR-KBR to provide BHOS graduates with jobs (PHOTO)
Society 22 May 12:57
BHOS to provide education in Information Security
Society 17 May 14:30
Baku Higher Oil School to host TEDxBHOS conference
Society 16 May 10:14
BHOS students to work for SOCAR Polymer
Society 15 May 10:46
BHOS becomes second amongst higher educational institutions in terms of media rating
Society 11 May 10:45
Meeting for BHOS students at SOCAR Carbamide Plant (PHOTO)
Society 10 May 10:38
BHOS, Integrated Drilling Trust ink co-op agreement
Society 8 May 10:52
New group of SPM students starts training at Baku Higher Oil School
Society 7 May 10:48
BHOS, Kazakh-British Technical University ink MoU
Society 26 April 11:06
Baku Higher Oil School holds SOCAR III International Forum
Oil&Gas 23 April 12:51