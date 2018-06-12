Baku Higher Oil School presents 360° Virtual Tour

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS), which is well known for applying advanced methods of education and latest technologies, has implemented one more innovative project, namely

BHOS 360° Virtual Tour. The project presentation at the Higher School gathered the rector Elmar Gasimov, professors, teachers and other staff members.

Speaking at the presentation, Elmar Gasimov emphasized that BHOS campus, its infrastructure and facilities built according to the highest international standards should be available for visitors. This 360° panoramic video will serve as a virtual guide for all those who would like to go for an excursion to the campus, the rector said. In his words, the 360° Virtual Tour will be of special interest to Azerbaijani and foreign prospective students who are looking for a university to receive higher education.

Head of BHOS Public Relations Department Khayala Fatullayeva told about the work on the project design, its objectives and process of making panoramic video. She expressed confidence that the 360° Virtual Tour of the Higher School would play an important role in promotion and raising public awareness of BHOS, its activities and achievements both in the country and abroad.

Then editor of the Public Relations Department Sahib Kazimov made a presentation, which allowed the attendants to take a fascinating virtual excursion to the BHOS campus and the Khatai building. The participants also were acquainted with the tour’s structure and program menu.

The new project gives everyone an opportunity to see the Baku Higher Oil School, conditions created for study, accommodation and recreation activities at the campus, training laboratories with modern equipment, the library and the sports complex. BHOS is now just a click away at the link http://www.bhos.edu.az/tour/.

