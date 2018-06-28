New appointments in Azerbaijan’s Culture Ministry

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

Trend:

In accordance with the order of Azerbaijan’s Culture Minister Abulfas Garayev, Fikret Babayev has been appointed head of the Office of Azerbaijan’s Culture Ministry.

Vugar Shikhammadov has been appointed head of the Department for Folk Art and Development of Cultural Routes of Azerbaijan’s Culture Ministry.

Previously, he headed the Information and Public Relations Department of the disbanded Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Intigam Humbatov has been appointed head of the Information and Public Relations Department of Azerbaijan’s Culture Ministry.

Aslan Jafarov has been appointed head of the Department for the Book Market Turnover and Work with Publishing Houses.

