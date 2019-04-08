Mega Insurance OJSC launches new corporate website

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 8

Trend:

The main idea of ​​the new corporate website was the visualization of "Mega Insurance" as a high-tech and progressive insurance company. Improvement of the image and service quality, provision of full information to the target audience and creation of opportunities to make sales of insurance services online have become fundamental factors in updating the company's website.

As a result of the right approach in the website developing, namely attention to modern design, technology and users’ requirements, the new corporate website interface of the company is designed in the style of minimalism, which makes it convenient for both private and corporate clients to quickly obtain information on the products of their interests as well as the company itself.

On the website, users will be able to purchase online policies on compulsory liability insurance for car owners and travel insurance. Along with these products, users will also have the option to purchase other types of insurance by filling out the online application.

Paying special attention to the desire to maintain high standards of service and continuous work on improving the quality of the services provided, conditions were created on website for customers to apply online with their suggestions and complaints.

The website is also adapted for mobile devices and tablets.

You can visit the website by clicking the following link www.meqasigorta.az

Founded in 2010, «Mega Insurance» OJSC is one of the leaders of the insurance market of Azerbaijan due to professional approach, high level of reliability, quality of services, wide range of insurance products offered to individual and corporate customers, as well as the implementation of the advanced international management systems.

In order to fulfill the Company's strategy directed to the transparency of it’s activity, high financial stability, rapid development, «Mega Insurance» OJSC annually passes the audit by world leading audit companies in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and implemented the Quality Management System in accordance with the ISO 9001 international standard, confirmed by SGS.

In order to ensure prompt response to customer requests, besides offices in Baku, Mega Insurance Company has also branch and representative offices network in various regions of Azerbaijan.

