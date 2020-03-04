Azerbaijani president inaugurates State Symbols Museum in Tovuz district
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the State Symbols Museum in Tovuz.
The president cut the ribbon symbolizing the inauguration of the museum.
President Aliyev was informed about the exhibits, which are demonstrated in the museum.
